M6 northbound closed after lorry overturned
- Published
Part of the M6 motorway in Lancashire is completely closed after a lorry overturned.
The northbound section between junctions 32 Broughton Interchange and 33 for Lancaster South has been closed since about 02:30 BST.
The Highways Agency said a large amount of diesel and oil had been spilled.
Lancashire Police said the road was expected to be closed "for some time due to the difficult nature of recovering the lorry".
Traffic is being diverted along the A6.
