Preston stabbing: Murder inquiry after man dies
- Published
A man who was stabbed in the chest has died, police have said.
The victim, in his 40s, was found injured in Jutland Street, Preston, at about 03:00 BST, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police said they were in the early stages of their investigation and had not yet made any arrests. They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.