Lee Dawson stabbing: Six arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a father.
Lee Dawson, who was living in Sunderland, was found wounded in Jutland Street, Preston by emergency services at about 03:00 BST on Friday.
The 42-year-old, originally from Preston, was taken to hospital where he died, Lancashire Police said.
Six men, aged between 18 and 29, have been detained and remain in police custody.
In a tribute, Mr Dawson's family described him as "a big friendly giant" with "a strong heart and stronger head".
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.