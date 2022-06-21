Blackpool Illuminations: Display replaced after racism claims
This story includes a photograph of the "Wild West" display which some readers may find offensive
A "Wild West" display will no longer be included in the Blackpool Illuminations after complaints it reinforced racial stereotypes about Native Americans.
Tony Perry, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, wrote to Blackpool Council last year with "deep concerns" about the tableau, which shows a totem pole and six men in headdresses.
Mr Perry will work with the council on a "better" display for 2023 which will celebrate Native American culture.
"It's a good step forward," he said.
The "Wild West" panel, situated on Queen's Promenade, dates from the 1960s and has been a regular feature of the resort's famous annual lights show..
'Re-imagining'
Mr Perry, who is an NHS analyst and an author of historical fiction, said the move to retire the display showed "people power".
"I'm very thankful to Blackpool Council who have been supportive and listened," he said. "The illumination isn't just being taken taken away - we are making something better."
The 44-year-old from Maidenhead, Berkshire, is now liaising with Native American artists to find someone to design the new display.
A Blackpool Council spokeswoman said: "We are re-imagining the tableau for the 2023 Illuminations season with input from representatives of the Native American network.
"We are looking to produce a new design that will celebrate indigenous culture. The current tableau will be rested for this season to enable that work to be undertaken."
It is not known what will replace the "Wild West" tableau in this season's Illuminations.
They will run from 2 September until 2 January.