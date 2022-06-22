Lee Dawson stabbing: Further murder arrest over Preston death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
Lee Dawson, 42, who was living in Sunderland, was found wounded in Jutland Street, Preston, on 17 June and died later in hospital.
Two men have previously been charged with his murder and are due to appear in court on Thursday.
Lancashire Police said after a further murder arrest a 36-year-old man was being questioned in custody.
Two others, a man, 23, and a 38-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Post-mortem tests showed Mr Dawson, who was originally from Preston, died as a result of stab wounds, police said.
In a tribute, his family described him as "a big friendly giant" with "a strong heart and stronger head".
Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston, have been charged with Mr Dawson's murder and also charged with possessing a bladed article.
In total 10 people have been arrested over his death. Five men, aged between 18 and 31, have been released on bail.