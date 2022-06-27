Blackpool Illuminations 2022: Blue to headline switch-on
- Published
The band, Blue, will perform at this year's Blackpool Illuminations switch-on concert, organisers have announced.
Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe will entertain the Tower Ballroom on 2 September ahead of a major arena tour.
Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will also perform, with more acts and the celebrity who will pull the switch to trigger the lights yet to be announced,
This year's display will run until 2 January 2023.
The seaside spectacle has been extended again to give a boost to pandemic-hit tourism businesses.
Formed in London, Blue have sold 16 million records and have scored multiple number one hits.
Earlier this year, they announced 12 dates around the UK in December for their 20-year anniversary tour.
This year's switch-on concert will feature live music performances in the ballroom with an audience made up of more than 2,000 winners of a free-to-enter ballot.
A VisitBlackpool spokesman said: "We are thrilled to announce that Blue will be part of this year's witch-on concert line-up.
"They are one of the most successful and best-loved bands this country has seen over the past 20 years and we cannot wait to see them perform in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom."