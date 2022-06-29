Beat-Herder Festival sells out for 15th year in a row
The "most joyous party in the festival calendar" has sold out for the 15th year in a row, organisers have said.
Beat-Herder, which takes place near Sawley, Lancashire, will see Hot Chip, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and The Wailers headline four days of music in July.
A spokeswoman said it would be a belated 15th birthday edition, as its anniversary was delayed by Covid.
Co-founder Nick Chambers said he hoped people had not "forgotten the magic of being together" during the pandemic.
The festival, which began life as a "free DIY party" in 1998, will include live performances and DJ sets from Public Service Broadcasting, Craig Charles, Mr Scruff and Utah Saints from 14 to 17 July.
Mr Chambers said he was "thrilled" that the event had "sold out again", adding "that's every year now, which is amazing".
"It's not only a credit to the festival itself... it's also the artists, the individual 24 venues and all the insane creations and crew that make Beat-Herder so special."
"After so long apart, I hope we haven't forgotten the magic of being together," he said.
A festival spokeswoman said the event celebrates "electronic music in its many forms".
She said that after "heartbreaking back-to-back postponements", the event was returning to "deliver just what the world needs... a technicolour escapist party set in the lush Ribble Valley".
She added that Beat-Herder was "the weirdest, wildest and most joyous party in the UK festival calendar" and to experience it was to "ride a rollercoaster like no other".
