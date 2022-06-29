Murder arrest after assault victim dies in Blackpool
- Published
A family have paid tribute to a "bubbly" man who died after an attack which sparked a murder investigation.
Ryan Harvey, 22, suffered a head injury in the fight in Central Drive, Blackpool, on Saturday evening. He died the next day in hospital.
His family said Mr Harvey, from Walsall, "would do anything for anyone" and was a "lifelong Walsall FC fan".
A 32-year-old man, from Fleetwood, has been arrested on suspicion of Mr Harvey's murder.
He remains in custody, Lancashire Police said.
A 36-year-old man from Thornton Cleveleys has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, two wounding offences and two assault offences.
He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded into custody.
Officers were called to Central Drive at about 17:30 BST following reports of people fighting.
'Absolutely heartbroken'
Mr Harvey was found and taken to Royal Preston Hospital.
A post-mortem examination concluded he was killed because of blunt head trauma, police said.
Mr Harvey's family said they were "absolutely heartbroken" over his death.
"Our little Ryan was a bubbly lad who would do anything for anyone," they added in a statement.
Det Ch Insp Rach Higson said: "This altercation has led to a young man losing his life and my thoughts are very much with Ryan's family and friends at this time.
"This happened on a busy street in the middle of the day where there were lots of people and traffic around," she continued.
The force urged anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.