'Huge support' for new Manchester to Lancashire rail link
A survey has revealed overwhelming public support for a new rail link between East Lancashire and Manchester.
Some 86% of those who completed the Rossendale Council poll backed reinstating the Rawtenstall to Manchester train corridor.
Rejuvenating the line could offer a 45-minute trip to the city and cut car journeys on nearby rounds by three million, planners believe.
The Rawtenstall to Bury line closed to passengers in 1972 and freight in 1980.
About 55% of working age residents in Rossendale commute to work from the area each day, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Council leader Alyson Barnes and local Conservative MPs Jake Berry and Sara Britcliffe said the survey results gave the campaign a real head of steam.
However, Mike Kelly, chairman of the East Lancashire Railway, which would be incorporated into the link, has repeatedly aired his concerns that it could threaten the future of the heritage line.
Options for the project include building an integrated train shuttle service connecting to Metrolink trams in Bury or a direct train to Manchester Victoria, via Heywood.
Both would create stations at Rawtenstall, Ewood Bridge with a park and ride for Haslingden, Stubbins, Ramsbottom and Bury.
Ms Barnes said: "I have always championed the Rossendale rail link. It is vital to our continued sustainable growth.
"We are the only borough in Lancashire without a rail link and we cannot afford to miss out any longer.
"Whichever solution is chosen will also ensure the continued success of the heritage railway so it is disappointing that the operating company is still unwilling to see this as a solution to their long-term future."
Rossendale MP Mr Berry said he was pleased with the survey results.
He added: "I will be speaking to the Department of Transport to push for this to be considered further. I would urge the East Lancashire Railway to engage with talks, as without them this plan will fall at the next stage."
Last year an idea was mooted for electric trains made from London tube trains could run on the new link.