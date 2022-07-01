Ryan Harvey: Two men charged with murder after Blackpool assault
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a man died in hospital days after being assaulted.
Ryan Harvey, 22, suffered a head injury in the altercation in Central Drive, Blackpool, on Saturday evening. He died on Tuesday.
Lancashire Police said two men, aged 32 and 36, had been charged with murder.
Thomas Heaney, 32, of Cross Street, Fleetwood, who is also charged with assault, is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.
Paul Atherton, 36, of Knowsley Crescent, Thornton Cleveleys, was previously charged with possessing an offensive weapon, two wounding offences and two assault offences and appeared in court on Monday.
He was further charged with murder on Thursday, the force said.
Officers were called to Central Drive at about 17:30 BST following reports of people fighting.
Mr Harvey, from Walsall, was found and taken to Royal Preston Hospital.
Police said a post-mortem examination concluded he was killed because of blunt head trauma.
Mr Harvey's family said they were "absolutely heartbroken" over his death.
"Our little Ryan was a bubbly lad who would do anything for anyone," they added in a statement.
Detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.