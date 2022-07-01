Blackburn man jailed for rape and attempted rape
- Published
A "dangerous sex offender" who raped and attempted to rape a woman has been jailed for 13 years and six months.
Christopher Hide, 30, targeted the woman between April 2015 and April 2017.
Lancashire Police said Hide, of Blackburn, had "committed several sickening attacks on his victim".
He was jailed at the Sessions House in Preston where he was also given an extended licence period of four years and a restraining order.
Detectives said Hide was arrested after the woman came forward and spoke to police in April 2020.
He pleaded guilty shortly before his trial in February to two counts of rape and a further count of attempted rape.
'Courage and strength'
Det Con Alex Prendergast, of Lancashire Police, said: "Christopher Hide is a dangerous sex offender who committed several sickening attacks on his victim.
"I must praise the victim for her strength in supporting our prosecution.
"She showed great courage and strength in coming forward and reporting the crimes to police.
"I hope this case will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide."