Penwortham housing plans: Government to make final decision
The government will have the final say on whether 1,100 new homes can be built in a town in Lancashire.
It comes ahead of a planning inquiry into the proposals for a farm plot in Penwortham, which were rejected by South Ribble Borough Council last year.
Labour council leader Paul Foster said he was "genuinely shocked and extremely concerned" by the government's intervention "at this late stage".
The government has been approached for a comment.
The council rejected the scheme for the Pickering's Farm site on Bee Lane in November 2021 due to highways concerns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reports.
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey and the government's housing delivery agency, Homes England, who are jointly behind the application, appealed against that decision, which triggered a public inquiry.
This will still go ahead in August, however, the inspector leading the inquiry will only make a recommendation rather than uphold or dismiss the appeal.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove or a minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will then make the final decision.
'Complete mockery'
According to a letter seen by the LDRS, the secretary of state decided to intervene because the appeal involves proposals "which would significantly impact on the government's objective to secure a better balance between housing demand and supply and create high-quality, sustainable, mixed and inclusive communities".
Mr Foster said: "The council and community have been through hell with this application and then, suddenly, the democratic process appears to be subject to a wholly inappropriate intervention."
"That said, the council's legal team are already on to this and if any unacceptable intervention is applied, we will of course take it to the highest court."
Campaigner Graham Eastham said: "For the appeal process to be hijacked by the government is highly unusual and very disturbing.
"It makes a complete mockery of local democracy and local accountability."
Taylor Wimpey has also been approached for a response.