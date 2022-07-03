Morecambe crash: Woman hit by tractor

The crash happened on Bay Gateway in the early hours of Saturday

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a tractor, police have said.

The victim, in her 30s, was walking with a man on Bay Gateway near Morecambe at about 02:20 BST on Saturday when she was struck by the vehicle, which was connected to a trailer.

She was taken to hospital with serious and life-changing injuries, Lancashire Police said.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

