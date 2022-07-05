Barrowford death: Man summonsed to court over manslaughter
A man has been summonsed to appear in court accused of manslaughter after a man was found dead at a house in Lancashire.
The body of 45-year-old James O'Hara was found at an address in River Way in Barrowford, on 29 October.
Detectives said a post-mortem examination linked his injuries to an assault on Mr O'Hara 10 days earlier.
A 31-year-old man from Blackburn is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court later.
Paying tribute to Mr O'Hara, his family said he was "very popular" and "had a big heart and would help anyone in need".
"He will be missed terribly by his friends, family and all who knew him," they added.
