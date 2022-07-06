Preston Dig In garden has saved lives, veterans say
A garden which was set up a decade ago to help people adapt to life after military service has saved lives, the veterans who care for it have said.
The Dig In garden in Preston has helped hundreds of veterans since it was founded in 2012.
Luke Mulvany, who was helped by the garden after a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), said it was a "very precious" place.
Claire Grant, who runs the garden, said it helped people make "real progress".
The site, which is based in a walled garden in Ashton Park, was set up to allow veterans and serving personnel to "support each other through challenging times and celebrate good times", the charity which runs it said.
"People get together and do something practical that benefits both themselves and serves others - and maybe also helps a team-mate through a tough time," it added.
Mr Mulvany, who lives in the city, said the garden "changed my life".
He said he was advised to try it by the Royal British Legion after being diagnosed with PTSD following both his service with the RAF and treatment for cancer.
He told BBC North West Tonight he would not have been able to speak about his health a year ago, as he was "so low and down".
"I'm further away from that dark place than I have ever been, so it is very precious," he said.
"It has saved my life."
Fellow Preston resident Jason McLaren, who was also diagnosed with PTSD after two tours as a guardsman in the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, said working at the garden had helped with his mental health.
The 57-year-old said being with other veterans was particularly useful.
"I don't think it ever goes away, but we can relate to each other, because we've been in the same situation and done the same things," he said.
Janet Alton, from Penwortham, was a chef in the Army.
The 55-year-old said Dig In had also saved her life after she became depressed in 2016.
She said she had been attending for four years and had spent much of her time engraving wood.
"It's given me structure in my day," she said.
"Being out of work was scary in itself, because I have always worked, but I couldn't take the pressure of work.
"Here, no-one pressures me."
Ms Grant said the veterans took "a lot of pride" in the garden.
She added that she had seen people change as a result of helping at the site.
"I'll see people not keen to leave the garden when they first come then go out and work in the community, so that's real progress," she said.