Blackpool fire: Five people taken to hospital after blaze
- Published
Five people have been taken to hospital after a blaze at a house in Blackpool, the fire service has said.
The fire broke out shortly before 01:00 BST at a property on Hill Street, South Shore.
Some neighbouring properties were evacuated and a number of roads were closed as firefighters dealt with the blaze for several hours.
The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said the conditions of those taken to hospital was not yet known.
A joint police and fire service investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the blaze.
