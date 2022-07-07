Boris Johnson waxwork appears outside job centre
- Published
A wax figure of Boris Johnson has appeared outside a job centre after the Prime Minister resigned as Conservative leader.
Members of the public have been spotted posing for photos with the waxwork, from Madame Tussauds in Blackpool.
It was positioned outside a JobCentre Plus in the Lancashire town earlier.
The stunt came after Mr Johnson quit as Tory leader but said he would continue to serve as prime minister until the party has chosen his successor.
The waxwork version of the former London mayor stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.
Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying "vacancy".
The display now shows the newly-resigned leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the door of Number 10.
As the race for a new leader begins, Madame Tussauds confirmed Mr Johnson's wax figure will be removed from the Baker Street attraction when he is officially no longer Prime Minister.