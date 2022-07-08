Prince Charles visits theatre in Morecambe to mark 125th anniversary
- Published
The Prince of Wales has visited a landmark theatre in Lancashire to mark the building's 125th anniversary.
Prince Charles praised volunteers for their determination to restore Winter Gardens in Morecambe as he unveiled a plaque to celebrate the milestone.
"I do greatly admire people like yourselves who are so passionate that you won't give up," he said.
He also visited Morecambe Fire Station and Weeton Barracks during his trip to the county.
Prince Charles was greeted by cheering crowds as he arrived in Morecambe and was handed a box of fishing flies by four-year-old Elizabeth, whose family run the Troutflies UK shop.
Elizabeth's mother Annie, 35, said: "She was very excited to meet a real-life prince, although I think she thought he would be more like Prince Eric from Disney."
Inside Winter Gardens, Prince Charles also met trustees and volunteers from Morecambe Bay Food Bank, who told him they were supporting 700 families a month with food parcels.
Trustee Joanna Young said: "We're so honoured by how interested he was."
Prince Charles then went out on to the theatre's balcony to see the location of the proposed Eden Project North, which is expected to open on Morecambe's seafront in 2024, subject to funding.
He said he thought the attraction, which it is estimated will inject £200m a year into the North West economy, would provide "real inspiration" for the town.
He then met founders and staff from LiNa Energy, a Lancaster-based firm working to produce batteries to store renewable energy, and told them the product could be "really game-changing".
Prince Charles also enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani's ice cream shop.
Amelia, 16, who served the prince, described it as "massively exciting".
Her father Paolo Brucciani, added: "We've had quite a few famous customers, including Shirley Bassey, but we've never served royalty."