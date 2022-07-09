Preston stabbing: Murder arrests after 'street assault' death
- Published
A man in his 20s has died after being found with stab wounds to the chest.
Police responded to a report of an assault at Raikes Road in Preston, Lancashire, at 18:25 BST on Friday.
A man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died. Launching a murder investigation, Lancashire Police said they "believe the attack took place in the street".
Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys, an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
The woman and boys, all from Preston, and the man, from Blackpool, remain in custody, police said.
Det Insp Simon Challenger said it was "absolutely vital we speak to all witnesses".
"We believe the attack took place in the street and was seen by a number of people", he said.
"While we have spoken to some individuals, I would encourage anyone with information, who have yet to speak to our officers, to come forward".