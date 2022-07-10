Blackpool North railway station evacuated over suspicious package

Police cordon around Blackpool North railway station
Trains between Preston and Blackpool North have been "cancelled until further notice", the station's operator said

A railway station has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found, police have said.

British Transport Police said a cordon had been put in place at Blackpool North and a bomb disposal team was at the scene.

Station operator Northern said all trains between Preston and Blackpool North had been "cancelled until further notice" and replaced with buses.

Several road closures in Blackpool town centre have also been closed.

Lancashire Police said Talbot Road was shut between Devonshire Road, Cookson Street and Bickerstaffe Square, which was causing disruption to bus services.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Replying to a user on Twitter, Northern said the evacuation had taken place before 11:15 BST and "we do not have a timescale" for when the station would reopen.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics