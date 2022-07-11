Boy, 16, dies after swimming in abandoned quarry in Appley Bridge
A 16-year-old boy has died after going swimming at an abandoned quarry.
The teenager had gone into the water at Dawber Delph in Appley Bridge, Lancashire, on Saturday night.
But police said he "got into difficulty" just after 21:30 BST. His body was later recovered from the water at the quarry near Wigan.
Lancashire Police said the boy had died at the scene. Two other teenage boys have previously drowned at the same quarry.
A force spokesperson said the boy's next of kin had been informed, adding "our thoughts are with them at this time".
In 2016 teenager Miracle Godson, who could not swim, drowned at the same quarry.
A boy also drowned at the quarry in 1999.
Local residents have warned of the danger of the quarry for years and campaigned to restrict access.
Dylan Ramsay, 13, also drowned at a quarry in Lancashire in 2011.
His mother Beckie Ramsay, who has campaigned to raise awareness of the dangers of swimming in cold water, told BBC North West Tonight: "We need everyone to understand the risks, the dangers."
She added: "We need people to know how cold water affects the human body and that we are not invincible.
"Nobody is immune to drowning. Anybody can drown."
The latest death comes as weather forecasters warned of rising temperatures this week, with the Met Office saying it could be the "hottest day of the year so far" on Monday with temperatures of up to 33C in south-east England.
Heat-health alerts will remain in place until at least Friday.
