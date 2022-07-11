Preston stabbing: Teenage boy charged with murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in the street.
A 27-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his chest after an assault on Raikes Road in Preston at 18:25 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later died from his injuries, the force added.
A 16-year-old boy, from Preston, is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.
Detectives said a further teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The 17-year-old, from Preston, is being questioned in custody.
Meanwhile, three other teenagers who were earlier arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.
Two girls, aged 15 and 16, both from Preston, have been bailed until 5 August. Another 16-year-old boy, also from Preston, has been bailed until 3 September.