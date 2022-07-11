Blackpool murder arrests after man dies in street stabbing
A man has died after being stabbed during an attack in a street.
The victim, aged in his 50s, died in hospital after the assault in the early hours on Carshalton Road in Blackpool, Lancashire.
Two men, aged 40 and 42, and two women, 38 and 43, from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb urged anyone with information to come forward and confirmed there would be an increased police presence in the area.
"We appreciate that incidents of this nature are deeply concerning," she said.
"Each and every time somebody loses a life to knife crime a community of family and friends are left devastated.
"We would urge anybody thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences - you could end up in prison, seriously injured or even killed."
Police said officers were working to make contact with the man's family.