Heysham cycle lane: Son's campaign boost after dad's crash
- Published
A man whose father was seriously hurt when he was knocked off his bicycle is celebrating a "huge step" in a campaign for a new cycle lane in the area.
Mark Bryan, 61, was cycling on the Bay Gateway road in Heysham, Lancashire, when he was hit by a lorry in 2018.
There was "overwhelming" support for a protected cycle lane in a survey on Lancashire County Council's cycling and walking plans, Mr Byran's son said.
Joshua Brandwood said it was good news for cyclists who feel unsafe on roads.
Mr Bryan was left with limited mobility, brain damage and post-traumatic stress disorder after the crash.
Mr Brandwood, 27, from Lancaster, said his father's accident should never have happened.
In the public consultation, 68% of the 3.600 respondents cited separate cycle routes as the most important factor to enable more people to cycle in the county.
The main barrier to cycling was busy roads according to 64% of people and 44% of respondents requested new or improved cycle routes at their specified location.
Mr Brandwood said an "overwhelming majority" supported a protected cycle lane on the route.
"These results are a huge step in the right direction for cyclists across the county," he said.
"We really hope this campaign succeeds so no other family are faced with the same trauma and heartache as we experienced."
The council said there will be another consultation in the autumn for its 10-year plan to improve cycling and walking in Lancashire.