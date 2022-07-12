Boy who died in Appley Bridge quarry swim was promising boxer
A boy who died during a swim at an abandoned quarry was a promising boxer who "loved life", his mother has said.
Jamie Lewin, from Southport, got into difficulty after going into the water at Dawber Delph in Appley Bridge, Lancashire, on Saturday night.
The 16-year-old's body was later recovered from the water following a search.
Steph Lewin said he "really was one in a million" and had had "so much to look forward to".
She said she was "so happy I was his mum".
"He was so loved by everyone," she said.
"Jamie was a promising boxer who loved life and had so much to look forward to.
"He touched so many people's lives in such a short time, he really did spread himself far."
'Tragedy after tragedy'
Lancashire Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be passed to the coroner.
Two other teenage boys have previously drowned at the same site.
During the inquest for 14-year-old Miracle Godson, who died there in 2015, the quarry's owners said they had made great efforts to keep people out of the site and had worked with police to deter people from using it.
They said they had also considered filling the quarry in, but that would take up to eight years to complete.
Safety campaigner Beckie Ramsey, whose son Dylan drowned in another quarry in 2011, has gone to the site to try to dissuade others from going into the water.
She said she had "tried to level with them" and talk to them about the dangers.
"Nine times out of 10, they are really good, but you're always going to come up against some people who are going to do that risk-taking behaviour regardless," she said.
She added she was worried the forecasted hot weather would lead to "tragedy after tragedy".
"When the hot weather comes, we lose lives," she said.
