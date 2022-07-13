Blackpool street attack: Four charged with murder
- Published
Four people have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed.
Mark Gibson, 52, died after being injured on Carshalton Road, Blackpool, during the early hours of Monday.
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination found the cause of death was stab wounds.
Two men and two women have been charged with his murder while two further people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Stephanie Steele, 38, of Gorton Street, Stephen Pugh, 40, of Chapel Street, Tina Walton, 43, and Shaun Neil, 42, both of Boothroyden, are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A 33-year-old man, from Blackpool, who was held on suspicion of murder, and a 53-year-old man, also from Blackpool, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain in custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said she would like to place on record "the tremendous response we have had from the local community during the course of our inquiries".
She urged anyone witnesses to come forward and confirmed that residents would see "an increase in patrols in the area".