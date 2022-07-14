Blackpool street attack: Fifth suspect charged with murder
A fifth person has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a Blackpool street.
Mark Gibson, 52, died in hospital after being attacked on Carshalton Road during the early hours of Monday.
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination found the cause of death was stab wounds.
Aaron Chadwick, 33, of Warley Road, is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Friday after being charged with his murder.
Stephanie Steele, 38, of Gorton Street, Stephen Pugh, 40, of Chapel Street, Tina Walton, 43, and Shaun Neil, 42, both of Boothroyden, have previously been charged with murder.
A 53-year-old man, from Blackpool, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action, while a 50-year-old woman, from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of the same offence, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.