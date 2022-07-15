Lancashire winter warm hubs plan agreed by council
- Published
"Warm hubs" will be opened across Lancashire to help people struggling with energy bills in the winter under plans agreed by the area's council.
Lancashire County Council said it would publicise opening times and locations of its publicly-accessible sites to help those facing October's £800 rise.
It said community and faith groups will also be asked to offer similar spaces.
Councillor Gina Dowding said there had been "high demand" for support from people unable to pay energy costs.
Prices in the UK are currently rising at their fastest rate for 40 years, with a 9% inflation rate putting pressure on household finances.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Green councillor told a council meeting on Thursday that some people were "unable to pay their gas or electricity bills without compromising on other essentials, such as food, rent or hygiene".
'Warm and welcome'
She said she had spoken to a local 80-year-old man, who had presumed that the doubling of his electricity bill was an error.
However, on understanding that the estimate was correct, he realised he did not have enough money to cover the cost and would have to "choose which of his bills to pay", she said.
Councillors were also told of a woman with a monthly income of £1,200, who was horrified to discover that her electricity bill had risen so much that she would only be able to pay for that and her rent.
The meeting also heard a local advice centre was receiving requests for foodbank referrals from nurses and classroom assistants and had predicted that people "across the whole social spectrum" would be hit by the cost-of-living crisis.
Ms Dowding said the "warm and welcome" programme was not a long-term solution, but was essential.
The plan was voted through by councillors on the Conservative-led authority, which agreed to set up a task group to deliver the "warm hubs" scheme.
Final details expected to be confirmed in October.