Queen's Baton Relay passes through north-west England

Ellie Simmonds and Owain Wyn Evans with the batonGetty Images
Swimmer Ellie Simmonds was joined by BBC presenter Owain Wyn Evans in Salford

Crowds have turned out to watch the Queen's Baton Relay in north-west England ahead of this month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds was joined by BBC host Owain Wyn Evans in Salford, which hosted events in Manchester 2002.

Chorley boxer Lisa Whiteside, who carried the baton in Preston, said it was "nice to bring back memories" of her Commonwealth gold medal in 2018.

The route also passed through Blackpool, Bolton and Stockport.

Boxing champion Lisa Whiteside posed with the Wallace and Gromit statue in Preston

Prior to his relay leg in Blackburn, Andrew Garner, who promotes the health and travel benefits of running, said: "It's history-making stuff so it's an absolute honour to be involved."

The Commonwealth Games will run between 28 July and 8 August, in the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK since the 2012 Olympics in London.

It will feature participants from 71 nations and territories.

Textile entrepreneur Taslima Ahmad carried the baton past the historic Stockport Market
Tracey Szymanek (centre) was joined by Manchester 2002 batonbearers Barbara Karmani and Richard Furber outside Manchester City's stadium, which previously hosted athletic events

A traditional forerunner to the games, the Queen's Baton Relay started its journey around the world in October and returned to England earlier this month.

The baton, which includes a 360-degree camera, is due to leave Liverpool on Monday before heading to its final destinations in the Midlands.

