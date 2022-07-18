Huge blaze at Buckshaw Village landfill site put out
- Published
No smoke or flames have been seen for more than two days at a landfill site in Lancashire where crews were tackling a huge blaze, firefighters have said.
The deep-seated fire broke out at Quercia Limited's site off Dawson Lane, near Buckshaw Village, on Wednesday.
It had created huge plumes of smoke in the area.
Firefighters had been checking hotspots over the weekend but the incident is now closed, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fifteen fire engines attended at the blaze's height and nearby residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed.
Incident commander Mal Dewhurst said about 6,000 sq m of surface area was affected by the fire.
The number of engines at the site was reduced to three on Friday and crews spent the weekend damping down.
A spokesman said: "Firefighters and the drone team have been checking for hotspots, with no smoke or flame detected for over fifty hours. This incident is now closed."