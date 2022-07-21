Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life.
Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole.
Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was jailed for previous sexual offences but changed his name to try and "evade detection".
The paedophile groomed his victim by buying her presents.
Lancashire Police said he then assaulted her to "satisfy his perverted sexual urges".
The teenager told police Morriss "had robbed her of the chance to be a normal teenager".
Sgt Martin Walker said: "Morriss is a dangerous and predatory paedophile who groomed this young girl and then repeatedly raped her.
"The impact of his actions on this teenager cannot be overstated, he has effectively stolen her childhood."
Police said the offences took place in south Lancashire.
The force launched an investigation in 2021 after it was discovered Morriss had breached the terms of the sex offenders register since his release from prison for previous sexual offences.
It was during that investigation that the rapes were uncovered.
Brett Gerrity, Senior Crown Prosecutor, said Morriss has "ruined" her life.
