Burnley Bob Lord Stand name to stay after anti-Semitism claims
A stand named after Burnley's former chairman will not be renamed after the football club concluded a six-month investigation into an alleged anti-Semitic comment.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews had called on the Clarets to rename the Bob Lord Stand, claiming he made "disgraceful" remarks in a 1974 speech.
The businessman ran the club from 1955 to 1981, the year in which he died.
Burnley said its decision followed discussions with Jewish groups.
In a statement, the club said Mr Lord was the guest of honour at a Variety Club Dinner in 1974 and "openly delivered a speech which led to letters of complaint sent by attendees to the Football Association, and the Football League".
A spokesman said the club's investigation into the remarks had found Mr Lord later apologised for the comments, stating: "If I have hurt anyone's feelings, I apologise."
'Safe and welcome'
He said the investigation, which had included consultations with Jewish representatives and advisors and calls for Jewish communities and supporters to contact the club, had concluded there was no need for further action on the request for a name change of the stand.
He said Burnley had officially adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IRHA) definition of anti-Semitism.
Current chairman Alan Pace said the Clarets would continue to take "a proactive stance against all forms of discrimination and hate crime".
"Adopting the IHRA definition in full is an important step going forwards and ultimately provides clarity across football on the language and actions of staff, players, supporters, and everyone associated with the game," he said.
"As a custodian of Burnley, I strongly believe everyone should feel safe and welcome, whether watching or attending a football game."
The club's lead on equality, diversity and inclusion, Gurpri Bains, added that it would continue to work with anti-racism body Kick It Out, the Holocaust Education Trust and the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region "to ensure we address any issues around anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination".