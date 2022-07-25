Preston: A59 closed at Brockholes Brow for embankment stabilisation
- Published
A major road has been closed for seven weeks to allow for work to be carried out to stabilise an embankment.
The A59 at Brockholes Brow, Preston, has seen lane closures since a landslip occurred in March 2021.
Preston City Council said the closure would have a "major impact" on access to and from the east of the city as the route was "a key link to East Lancashire and beyond".
It said work will take place "around the clock" to minimise the disruption.
In May, the council said work was "urgently needed" to stabilise the steep wooded embankment, which was slipping by a rate of about 10cm a month.
Chief executive Adrian Phillips said it would "clearly be very disruptive, particularly for people who use this route regularly, local businesses, and those who live nearby", but it was absolutely necessary.
"We're very sorry for the impact this will have," he added.
"However, we'll be making all efforts to minimise this by working around the clock to get the road reopened as soon as we can."
The following diversions will be in place:
- M6 eastbound traffic: Through Blackpool Road and Garstang Road
- Blackburn eastbound traffic: Through New Hall Lane, London Road, Victoria Road, Church Brow and Cuerdale Lane
- Preston westbound traffic: Through Cuerdale Lane, Church Brow, Victoria Road, London Road and New Hall Lane
The council said pedestrian access via the footpath may also be temporarily closed at times during the seven weeks for health and safety reasons.
