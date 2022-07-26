Three men held over Rossendale woman's death released from bail
- Published
No further action will be taken against three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman, police have said.
Lisa Price, 38, was found with head injuries at a property on Spring Street in Crawshawbooth, Rossendale, at about 22:20 GMT on 1 March.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancashire Police said following an investigation, officers had concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
A spokesman said the three men from Rossendale, who were aged 21, 41 and 50, had been released from bail and would face no further action.
He said a file was being prepared for the coroner and "Lisa's family have been informed of developments".
"Our thoughts remain with them at this time," he added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.