Son jailed for murdering parents in horrific Higher Walton home attack
- Published
A man who stabbed his parents hundreds of times in a "horrific" and "violent" attack has been jailed for life.
The bodies of Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were found at their home on Cann Bridge Street in Higher Walton, Preston, on 20 November 2021.
Lee Tipping, who had admitted killing them but denied their murders, tried to flee the country the next day.
The 36-year-old was convicted by a jury at Preston Crown Court and ordered to serve at least 27 years.
Tipping's trial heard he stabbed his father 131 times and his mother 153 times and had hit both in the head, neck and body.
Anthony Tipping also had severe injuries inflicted after his death, the jury was told.
Lancashire Police said Tipping had made "extensive efforts" to leave the country before his arrest and had been to Liverpool Airport, with the intention of boarding a flight, but returned home when he realised he did not have a Covid pass.
He later went to Manchester Airport, but again did not board a flight, as he thought police may be looking for him and instead headed to a nearby hotel in Manchester, where he was arrested.
He admitted killing his parents, but denied murder, claiming self-defence and loss of control against his father and loss of control in relation to the death of his mother.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston said the jail term handed down reflected the "seriousness of his offending and was aggravated by his lack of remorse".
"Although no sentence can and will never make up for the horrific, sustained and violent attack Lee subjected his parents to, I hope that Tricia and Anthony's families and friends get some sense of closure," she added.