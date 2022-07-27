BBC Rewind 100: Man surprised to see younger self in 1968 footage
A man who was interviewed by the BBC more than 50 years ago has spoken of his shock at seeing himself on screen again after the footage was unearthed to mark the corporation's centenary.
Gwynne Harries spotted a familiar 10-year-old face after the film was shown on BBC North West Tonight on 19 July.
In 1968, he was interviewed with other children about going to the moon.
The 64-year-old said he remembered "feeling nervous" at the time but it was good to see it again.
Mr Harries was interviewed at Marsden County Primary School in Nelson for a TV series called Children Talking: Going To The Moon.
In the broadcast clip, his friend Richard Pickles said he would not take girls to the moon because he did not like them.
When asked by reporter Gerald Harrison "what would you do without them?", the young Mr Harries replied that "we'd need them for cooking".
'Even broader'
Speaking to BBC North West Tonight, he said the footage was broadcast a week after it was filmed and he had not seen it since.
Laughing at what he had said, he said his comment had been a reflection of "how people thought at the time", but his views had changed as he grew up and he now did the majority of the cooking at home and "a fair bit of the housework as well".
His wife Hilda said his comments in 1968 had been understandable, as "Gwynne, like most people, came from a very traditional household where women were in the home, as his mum was".
Mr Harries said despite the years that had gone by, his memories of the day he was filmed remained fresh.
"I remember most of the children that were interviewed, I remember [BBC reporter] Gerald Harrison coming round," he said.
"He was a lovely guy and he basically interviewed the whole school."
He said watching the footage again, he was struck by "how broad the Lancashire accents were".
"They were even broader than they are now."
Mr Harries said he had not stayed in touch with his school friends and would "love it" if Richard, who was his best friend at the time, got in touch.
The old footage has been made available on the BBC Rewind website along with more than 30,000 other clips from the corporation's regional archives.
