Bolton by Bowland: Man dies after becoming trapped under wagon
A man has died after he became trapped under a wagon, police have confirmed.
The man, aged in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries on Smalden Lane, Bolton by Bowland in the Ribble Valley, at about 14:15 BST on Tuesday.
Lancashire Police said the man had died at scene after officers were called to reports of an "industrial accident".
A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive and police is now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
A Health and Safety Executive spokesman said it was aware of the incident and was assisting Lancashire Police, who were leading the investigation.
