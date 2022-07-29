Burnley baby death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy.
Police said he fell seriously ill on 1 March in the Lancashire village of Hapton before being taken to hospital, where he died four days later.
A 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley who were held on suspicion of assault have been rearrested on suspicion of murder.
Both have since been released on bail until 18 August.
Lancashire Police said they were continuing their investigations and appealed for information from anybody who was in Burnley's Townley Park between 10:00 and 14:00 GMT on 1 March and saw a woman pushing a pram, accompanied by children.
Detectives said they wanted to speak to two female dog walkers who helped the woman and the children up a steep hill.
They said one of the dog walkers was a medical professional, possibly an anaesthetist, and one of the dogs was a Springer Spaniel or a similar breed.
Detectives said they also wanted to speak to anybody who saw a white Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the Townley Park car park during the same time period.