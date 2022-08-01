Thornton Cleveleys man dies in house fire
A man has died in a fire which swept through two houses in Lancashire.
The blaze started in Gorse Avenue in Thornton-Cleveleys shortly before 09:00 BST on Saturday, said Lancashire Police.
Firefighters pulled a 51-year-old man from one of the homes but he was declared dead at the scene.
A joint investigation between Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and police is under way to establish the cause of the fire.
Local bakery Hunters Kitchen has set up a fundraising page to help pay for the man's funeral.
