Blackpool man rescued from sea by lifeboat crew
A man "completely submerged" by waves has been rescued from the sea in Blackpool, the RNLI has said.
Blackpool RNLI launched a lifeboat when members of the public spotted the man in difficulty in North Shore shortly after 01:00 BST.
The crew managed to pull him on to the lifeboat and give him first aid before paramedics took over his care.
Helm Colin Lowe said he was "extremely fortunate" and "it's unlikely he could have survived much longer".
His condition is not yet known.
Mr Lowe said volunteers used torches to find the casualty in the water.
Conditions were very difficult and the casualty was being overwhelmed by waves when the lifeboat reached him, he added.
