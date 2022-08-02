Arriva North West bus drivers strike continues as talks collapse
- Published
Talks to end a bus drivers strike that saw the majority of services scrapped across a whole region have collapsed.
Arriva North West cancelled services in Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester when industrial action began 11 days ago.
The company said it was "extremely disappointed" its "very generous improved offer" had been turned down.
The GMB union said it was not an improvement on the previous 8.5% rise.
Arriva said the offer would have seen drivers being the highest paid in the region.
A spokesman said: "We are extremely disappointed that despite further negotiations and a very generous improved offer the unions have once again walked away without even agreeing to put our offer to their members.
"This means we continue to face ongoing strike action across the North West region, causing continued misery for passengers.
"Our customers will share our frustration at the unions' unreasonable stance.
"We are seeking to engage ACAS to help bring a resolution to this situation."
GMB previously said it was ready to negotiate "when Arriva bosses are ready to compromise".
A spokesman said: "These workers are struggling to make ends meet.
"Arriva needs to recognise that and make them an offer that helps them cope with the cost of living crisis."