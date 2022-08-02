BAE Systems to hire 1,000 engineers to help develop new fighter jet
BAE Systems has announced plans to recruit 1,000 engineers to help develop the new Tempest fighter jet.
The majority of the roles will be based in Samlesbury and Warton in Lancashire, while others will be hired in Brough, East Yorkshire, and Prestwick, South Ayrshire, over the next 12 months.
The new staff will also help upgrade the Typhoon and work on future plans.
BAE said it was looking for "diverse recruits" including people from the software and gaming industries.
"There has never been a more exciting and rewarding time to be involved in this industry because what we are doing is redesigning the way the world's air forces will operate for generations," said BAE technology director Dave Holmes.
The Tempest fighter jet plans were announced in 2018. It is hoped they will be operational by 2035.
He said BAE needed engineers to create technologies which will "make a real difference to our national defence and security, protecting those who protect us".
Mr Holmes said engineers were also needed for future projects such as developing the next generation of capabilities on Typhoon fighters, or engineering the way that pilots train in the future.
Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said the announcement would also benefit the region's economy through BAE's supply chain.