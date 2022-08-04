Cancer survivor tackles Britain's longest lakes and highest peaks
A woman who started taking on extreme tests of endurance while recovering from cancer has completed a triathlon challenge that took in Britain's longest lakes and highest peaks.
Andrea Mason swam the length of Lake Bala, Windermere and Loch Awe before cycling to Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis and running up them.
It is believed the 40-year-old set four world records in the process.
She said the challenge, which took less than five days, was her hardest yet.
The athlete, from Blackpool, decided to take on her first challenge in 2017 with the aim of highlighting menstrual health issues.
She was in hospital at the time, recovering from a full hysterectomy.
She had lived with severe endometriosis since first starting her period and had also been diagnosed with cervical cancer.
"I wanted to set some goals, but also knew I wanted those goals to be crazy, slightly out there, so I could try and create a platform to encourage women to have their cervical smear tests, because I was one of those one in four [women] who didn't attend their smear tests," she said.
In 2019, she swam across the English channel, cycled to Chamonix in France, and climbed to the top of Mont Blanc.
A year later, she completed a 334-mile (538km) triathlon, which saw her swim the perimeter of Lake Annecy in France, cycle around Mont Blanc and run and hike the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc.
However, she said her latest test was her "hardest" yet.
She set off at Lake Bala in Snowdonia on 25 July and finished on Ben Nevis in the Grampian Mountains four days, seven hours and 58 minutes later.
In-between, she swam 40 miles (65km), cycled 497 miles (800km) and ran 27 miles (44km) up three mountains whilst gaining 2.1 miles (3.4km) of height.
She also faced a delayed start due to bad weather and gale force winds on the first day.
She said it was "a nightmare to start with, but got better each day".
"In the end, it went really well," she said.
"I have done a couple of others similarly crazy... but the UK one was definitely the hardest."
It is believed in completing the challenge, she has become the fastest person to:
- Swim Lake Bala and cycle to and run up Snowdon/Yr Wyddfa
- Swim Windermere and cycle to and run up Scafell Pike
- Swim Loch Awe and cycle to and run up Ben Nevis
- Swim and run the longest lake and highest peak in Wales, England and Scotland
She said the first thing she did when she finished was "have a beer", before enjoying a soak in the bath at a hotel, having had to camp along the way.
She said she was still suffering from fatigue and was "just exhausted", but said she would take up more extreme challenges in the future.