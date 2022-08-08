Reedley crash: Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries
An elderly man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two cars and a bicycle.
The 83-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Mokka when he was involved in a crash with a BMW and a bike on Greenhead Lane, Reedley, Burnley, at 14:25 BST on Saturday.
Police said the BMW fled the scene and the occupants had not yet been found.
A cyclist, 30, who suffered leg and chest injuries, is also in hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.
The 83-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Sgt Helen Parkinson said: "An investigation is now under way to establish what happened and we are asking for any information about what occurred."
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward including two men who were seen crossing the M65 motorway at the Greenhead Lane bridge about five minutes after the crash.