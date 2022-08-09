Blackpool Tower bathed in red and white for Hindu celebration

The organisers said it was the first time the tower had been used to celebrate a faith leader

One of Lancashire's most famous landmarks has been illuminated in red and white stripes to mark the anniversary of a Hindu leader's birth.

Blackpool Tower was lit up in the colours on Monday evening to honour Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a key figure in an important Hindu organisations.

The celebration also saw monks pray at the top of the tower and a procession take place along the town's promenade.

The organisers said it was the first time the tower had been used like that.

The lighting ceremony was preceded by a procession along Blackpool's promenade
Sadhus said prayers at both the base and the top of the tower

Pramukh Swami Maharaj led the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) from 1971 until his death in 2016, aged 95.

The organisation, which has its roots in a tradition established in Gujarat, India, more than two centuries ago, states on its website that it "promotes harmony amongst individuals, families, and diverse communities" and, with the help of more than 1,000 sadhus - the name given to Hindu monks - and 55,000 volunteers, it "helps 3,850 communities around the world".

A ceremony took place at the base of the tower before it was lit up in red and white stripes

The celebrations in Blackpool were to mark the 100th anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's birth and were attended by sadhus, BAPS leaders from across the country and other "distinguished guests", the Friends of BAPS Preston said.

A spokesman said the "unique tribute", which saw a short ceremony take place before the lighting of the tower, was the the first time the landmark had been used in such a way in its 126-year history.

The colours of the lights used in the celebration signify purity, peace and knowledge in the Hindu religion.

