Preston murder inquiry after man injured in attack dies
A man who was attacked following a disturbance involving two men during a night out has died, prompting a murder investigation.
Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, was assaulted on the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston at about 02:40 BST on Friday.
He was taken to hospital where he died on Sunday.
Two men, aged 21 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and released on bail, police said.
Detectives said they were also looking for three men who could help with their inquiries.
One is described as white, about 5ft 9ins and in his late 20s. He was wearing a grey Under Armour baseball cap, grey shirt with black stripes and black patterned shorts.
The second is described as short, of slim build with blonde hair. He was wearing a lime green top and shorts.
They may have been with the victim who was wearing a black and white check shirt over a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.
Police also want to contact a possible witness who helped Mr Jermy-Doyle after the assault.
He was seen in the Friargate area and is described as black, stocky, in his late 20s with short hair. He was possibly wearing a dark green tracksuit and had a bag with him.
Det Insp Bryony Midgley said: "This is a heartbreaking and tragic incident which happened when Jack was enjoying a night out with his friend.
"This is now a murder investigation and while we have made two arrests, we still need to speak to anyone who either saw the altercation.
"We know a number of people were present in the area at the time, many of whom provided assistance and first aid. If you have not come forward to speak to police yet, I would urge you to please do so as soon as you can."
In a tribute Jack's family said he "was a funny, charismatic, amazing young man who had so much to offer this world and we are truly broken that he has been taken from us so soon".
