Allan Blackburn: Renowned TV and radio antiques expert dies
- Published
The "much loved" writer, broadcaster and antiques expert Allan Blackburn has died at the age of 75.
Blackburn was the founder and owner of Lancaster's GB Antiques and appeared on TV shows such as the BBC's Antiques Road Trip and Quest's Salvage Hunters.
He regularly appeared as Antiques Allan with BBC Radio Lancashire's John Gillmore, who said his "encyclopaedic knowledge" was a hit with listeners.
His family said he had died after a short illness.
The Clitheroe-born expert, whose took his middle name of Baird from his famous great uncle, the television pioneer John Logie Baird, opened GB Antiques on the vacated Hornsea Pottery site on Wyresdale Road in 1990.
After an escaped bull went on the rampage inside the centre in 2003, he commissioned a life-size fibreglass replica of the beast and hung it over the entrance.
The centre, which was named after his wife Gloria, attracts more than 200,000 visitors a year.
As well as taking on TV and radio work, he also wrote columns in the Lancaster Guardian, Lancashire Post, Blackpool Evening Gazette and Morecambe Visitor.
In a statement on behalf of his mother and sisters, his son Jimmy said he had "only officially retired a couple of weeks ago, so we are very sad to announce his passing so soon after that".
"Dad's warm and inspiring spirit remains very much with us, and being able to continue his vision and connection with people through the centre makes me very proud," he added.
Gillmore, who first invited Blackburn on air in 2005, said his friend "never once got phased by a caller" and had always been good fun to work with.
"Allan was much loved by the listeners," he said.
"He had a great sense of humour and an encyclopaedic knowledge of antiques.
"My claim to fame was opening his toilet block at GB Antiques."