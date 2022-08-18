Jailed Lancashire rapist guilty of attacking another girl, 15
- Published
A serial rapist already behind bars for attacking women has been found guilty of further attacks on a 15-year-old girl 30 years ago.
Shaun Collins, 58, was handed a life sentence in 2006 for the "horrific and depraved" raping of three women in Lancashire, police said.
A fourth woman came forward and told police how he raped and indecently assaulted her as a child in Burnley.
Collins was sentenced to 12 years in jail at Burnley Crown Court.
The defendant, who was formerly known as Shaun Greenwood, admitted attacking women in Great Harwood, Nelson and Burnley between 2002 and 2005.
At the time of his conviction in 2006, Lancashire Police described him as a "violent and indiscriminate sexual predator" who would "patrol the streets looking for vulnerable females".
A fourth woman, now aged in her 50s, read of his jail sentence and came forward to police, the force said.
She told officers how he repeatedly raped her as a child but initially said she was not ready to make a formal complaint.
The woman said he had performed as a busker in Burnley when he groomed and attacked her on multiple occasions.
Police said she showed "immense bravery" after she spoke to the force again in 2020.
'Sickening violence'
Collins denied 11 counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and was sentenced on Wednesday.
Detectives believe there could be more victims of the rapist, who police described as a "dangerous individual who carried out a sickening campaign of sexual violence".
"Not only did he carry out these appalling crimes for his own perverted sexual motives, he also made the victim re-live her ordeal by having to give evidence," Det Con Kyle Hazelaar said.
"I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to make contact with the police knowing they will be listened to and believed."
The woman also called for victims to come forward.
She said: "I never imagined I would have my case heard and believed after more than three decades."
