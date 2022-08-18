Man scales Blackpool Tower to capture Red Arrows selfie
A man who climbed Blackpool Tower to capture a once-in-a-lifetime selfie with the Red Arrows said the experience was "absolutely breath-taking".
Russ Edwards was given permission to scale 518ft (158m) to the tower flagpole and grab the perfect shot during the town's annual air show.
Mr Edwards, a professional who trains people to work at heights, said it was "an amazing and humbling experience".
"It was awe-inspiring to hear the crowd cheering below," he said.
Mr Edwards said he was able to capture the image after creating a "massive long selfie stick" out of carbon fibre, which he then attached to his harness.
He was supported by high-risk safety specialists Jack Perry and Chris Fricke and said the trio "got the absolute best seats in the house".
The instructor, who trains people working at height such as wind turbines and rollercoasters, said it was "a fantastic opportunity".
'British summer scene'
Aaron Edgar, senior attractions manager at Blackpool Tower, said the image was "extra special" and showcased Blackpool "in the best possible way".
A record 200,000 people turned out over the two-day air show, which returned after a two-year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Red Arrows returning to Blackpool for the first time in four years.
Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader and Red 1 of the Red Arrows, said it was "brilliant" to see "fantastic, vibrant pictures of the Red Arrows at Blackpool", in what he described as, "a great British summer scene".
"As a team, we are always humbled and excited to see countless images taken by people from all over the world of the Red Arrows performing our dynamic and precision shows," he said.
He added the pictures were "certainly among the most unusual we've had the opportunity to see."
