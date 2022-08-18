Doctor urges Lancaster City Council to only use plant-based foods
A city council has been urged to use only plant-based foods at its events by a doctor.
The call came from the medic during public questions at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City council, held at Morecambe Town Hall.
Councillors heard the food should be locally sourced, to help address climate change, public health, local economy and cost-of-living issues.
The council's leader has promised there will be discussions about the proposal.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the call to remove meat and dairy products came from member of the public Dr Charlotte Houltram, who called for new local and seasonal supply chains to be developed with arable crop, fruit and vegetable growers and suppliers.
Dr Houltram said: "Lancaster prides itself on being one of the more forward-thinking districts in the UK, putting climate considerations at the heart of governance.
"However, this awareness needs to include every aspect of council activities, including food provision.
"Other councils, for example Oxfordshire, Cambridge City and Lewisham in London, have committed to serve only plant-based food at events and I would like to see Lancaster do the same.
"This would help to normalise plant-based eating which, according to an Oxford University study, is the single, most-effective thing a person can do to reduce their environmental impact."
Dr Houltram added: "We are currently in a cost-of-living crisis. Meat and dairy products are almost always the most-expensive part of a meal. In contrast, wholefood, plant-based meals are consistently considerably cheaper and healthier too."
'Ideal community conversation'
Some Conservative councillors made informal remarks criticising the ideas, suggesting such a move would harm livestock and dairy farmers.
Green councillor Caroline Jackson, the leader of Lancaster City Council, thanked the medic and said: "You ask if the council would consider committing to serving only plant-based food at all its meetings and events?
"I think the simple answer is yes because this is not a council that closes its mind. We are not unwilling to discuss and think about big issues.
"We will take this forward with residents, businesses and stakeholders because we have regular community conversations. This is an ideal community conversation."
She added: "At this point, I can't say which one we will do. But we will consider your ideas. We must put climate considerations at the heart of governance."
